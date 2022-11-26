Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side

Robbery reports have surged 15% in 2022 in the Windy City

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago. 

The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont. 

No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon but the suspects were described as dark-skinned men aged 18-30 wearing black clothes and ski masks and in one case a blue hat.  

MULTIPLE COUPLES ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN CHICAGO'S LINCOLN PARK AS CITY'S HOLDUPS ESCALATE 

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.  (Chicago Police Department)

The men allegedly approached the victims while they were near their cars and demanded their property. 

‘PANDEMIC OF VIOLENCE’: LIGHTFOOT'S RECORD ON CRIME AT THE FOREFRONT OF CHICAGO MAYORAL ELECTION 

The carjackings took place on several streets on the West Side. 

The carjackings took place on several streets on the West Side.  (Google Maps)

Crime has spiked in the Windy City in the last year, with homicides reaching an all-time high in 25 years in 2021. 

Robbery reports have surged 15% in 2022, according to Chicago police records. Holdups have gone up 11% since 2020 and 2019, though they decreased 10% compared to 2018.

Crime has spiked in the Windy City in the last year, with homicides reaching an all-time high in 25 years in 2021.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Police Department didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for confirmation. 

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report. 