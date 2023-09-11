Expand / Collapse search
US

Chicago woman arrested after allegedly unleashing aggressive dogs on police officers

Jones faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
The Chicago Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect who allegedly unleashed two violent dogs on police officers Sunday.

Chicago resident Vernia Jones, 31, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident happened when officers were patrolling in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue in West Garfield Park shortly after 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police reported that a female suspect "attempted to intervene" in the officers' investigation and let two canines go.

Vernia Jones mugshot

Chicago resident Vernia Jones, 31, was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors. (Chicago Police Department)

"Three officers sustained dog bites, and an officer discharged their weapon striking the canine," the Chicago Police Department explained in a statement.

The conditions of the dogs are still unknown. The officers were in good condition when they were being transported to a local hospital.

4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue

Chicago officers were investigating a scene in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue in West Garfield Park before the incident.  (Google Maps)

Jones was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the case. No additional details are known at this time.

Chicago Police Department HQ exteriors

Chicago Police Department headquarters on May 17, 2021. (Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

