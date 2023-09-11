Chicago woman arrested after allegedly unleashing aggressive dogs on police officers

The Chicago Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect who allegedly unleashed two violent dogs on police officers Sunday.

Chicago resident Vernia Jones, 31, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident happened when officers were patrolling in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue in West Garfield Park shortly after 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police reported that a female suspect "attempted to intervene" in the officers' investigation and let two canines go.

"Three officers sustained dog bites, and an officer discharged their weapon striking the canine," the Chicago Police Department explained in a statement.

The conditions of the dogs are still unknown. The officers were in good condition when they were being transported to a local hospital.

Jones was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the case. No additional details are known at this time.