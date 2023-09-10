Expand / Collapse search
Chicago police officers hospitalized after suspect unleashes violent dogs on them

An officer shot one of the attacking dogs

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10

Three Chicago Police Department officers were hospitalized after a suspect unleashed two aggressive dogs on them on Sunday.

The officers were investigating a scene in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue in West Garfield Park before the incident. A female suspect "attempted to intervene" at around 11:22 a.m. before an unknown assailant let the dogs go.

"During the encounter, an unknown individual unleashed two canines," Chicago Police Department explained to Fox News Digital.

"Three officers sustained dog bites, and an officer discharged their weapon striking the canine," police added.

Chicago Police Department HQ exteriors

Chicago Police Department headquarters on May 17, 2021. (Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

The officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition. The conditions of the dogs are not currently known.

Chicago officers made one arrest as a result of the incident.

"One female offender is in custody," Chicago police said. "Charges are pending."

4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue

Chicago officers were investigating a scene in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue in West Garfield Park before the incident.  (Google Maps)

Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the case. No additional details are known at this time.

