Chicago weekend violence leaves at least 14 shot, one fatally

Chicago’s weekend violence left at least 14 people shot, including one fatally.

The one fatality was a 27-year-old man shot outside by an unknown offender, according to police. A few of the victims were allegedly innocent bystanders. One was a 27-year-old woman left in critical condition after gunfire erupted at an indoor party. Another was a 26-year-old woman who was waiting to place an order inside a restaurant when two patrons got into an argument and exchanged gunfire.

Also among those shot in the Windy City was a 14-year-old girl, who told police she was attending a party when a person threatened to shoot her if she did not leave.

For every shooting reported between Friday evening and Sunday, Chicago police said no suspects were immediately taken into custody, and several victims refused to cooperate with investigators.

Chicago police said a 53-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head in the 100 block of West Huron at approximately 11:36 p.m. Sunday. The man heard knocking at the door and answered when police say an unknown male offender forced his way into the business, produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The offender then began firing shots at the victim and the victim returned fire.

Police said the offender then fled the scene, and no arrests were initially announced. Chicago fire personnel treated the victim at the scene, but he refused any further medical attention.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, a 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Lawndale Avenue when three unknown offenders approached. Police said one of the offenders produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the back and right shoulder.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet around 2:42 p.m. Sunday while waiting to order inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted. Two men got into an argument and exchanged gunfire. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the forearm and was transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition. Police said no one was immediately taken into custody.

A 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back in the 8700 block of South Burley around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said he was outside when a group of people were fighting and an unknown female began firing shots. The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

No one was immediately taken into custody, police said.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was standing outside on the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove when police said an unknown offender approached him and fired a shot in his direction. The victim self-transported to Sinai with one gunshot wound to his groin and was in stable condition.

Less than half hour earlier, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 2:21 a.m. when police said he was shot by an unknown offender. He sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to Little Company of Mary, where he was pronounced dead. No one was immediately taken into custody, as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

A 50-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle at approximately 1:52 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West Pope John Paul 2nd Drive when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. Police said the victim was unable to provide further details due to the severity of his injuries and no one was immediately in custody.

Just after midnight, a 27-year-old woman at an indoor gathering in the 2400 block of East 79th Street heard multiple shots and felt something at approximately 12:13 a.m. She sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was walking through an alley in the 1700 block of North Mason at approximately 11:10 p.m. Saturday when police said an unidentified male offender shot at him from a distance before fleeing on foot. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition. No one was immediately taken into custody.

A 30-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left leg around 2:15 p.m. Saturday when police said he was walking through a parking lot in the 5400 block of West Madison and an unknown offender approached on foot, produced a handgun, and fired shots at the victim. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one was immediately in custody.

A 58-year-old man was exiting his residence in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 1:50 p.m. Saturday when police said three unknown males approached him. One offender stuck the victim in the head with an unknown object before a second offender produced a firearm and fired one gunshot in the victim’s direction, police said. All three offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, was not cooperative with officers and refused EMS treatment when Chicago fire personnel arrived. No offenders were in custody.

A 39-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 300 block of South Sacramento at about 3:02 a.m. Saturday when he heard shots fired and felt pain. He sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai, where he was listed in serious condition.

A 14-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the back shoulder blade around midnight in the 7800 block of South Kingston. Police said she was leaving a party and walking outside when she felt pain. Earlier in the evening, the victim said she had a verbal altercation with a person who police described as a known suspect. He was in possession of a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim if she did not leave, police said.

The victim was transported to Comer’s Children hospital in good condition, but no one was in custody.

A 39-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 7700 block of South Vernon around 10:03 p.m. Friday when police said multiple unidentified male offenders exited a gangway between two houses and began shooting in the victim’s direction. The victim fled the scene and called 911. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.