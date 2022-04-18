3 bodies pulled from Chicago waterways over weekend, police say investigations ongoing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detectives in Chicago are investigating the deaths of a man and two women whose bodies were pulled from different parts of the city’s waterways over the weekend, authorities said.

Investigators have not said that the deaths of the man, whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan, and two women, whose bodies were recovered from separate parts of the Chicago River, are related, WLS-TV reported, citing police.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER RUN OVER WHILE TRYING TO STOP STOLEN VEHICLE

The bodies of the women were both recovered on Saturday — one from the city's West Loop neighborhood around 11:40 a.m. and the other about 30 minutes later from the Bridgeport area on the city's South Side, police said.

The man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

The man and the first woman whose body was recovered remained unidentified as of Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman whose body was recovered on the city's South Side has been identified as 80-year-old Yuet Tsang, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the deaths are under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.