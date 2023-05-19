Expand / Collapse search
US
Chicago toddler killed by a falling piece of furniture: police

The incident took place in Little Village and authorities are investigating

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Chicago toddler was killed by a falling piece of furniture Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The incident took place around 2:27 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital the 3-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

"Further investigation indicates that a piece of furniture fell on the victim," Chicago police said in a statement.

"The incident has been classified as a death investigation and Area Four Detectives are investigating," the statement added.

2800 block of South Pulaski Road

The incident took place in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road around 2:27 p.m., Tuesday, Chicago police say. (Google Maps)

The child's identity was not released by police, but FOX 32 Chicago reported that his name was Johan Garcia, per the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police did not say what type of furniture it was or how it fell on the young boy.

Chicago Police cruiser

Chicago Police Department vehicle on city street.  (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chicago police continues to investigate the incident.

