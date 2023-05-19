Chicago toddler killed by a falling piece of furniture: police

A Chicago toddler was killed by a falling piece of furniture Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The incident took place around 2:27 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital the 3-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

"Further investigation indicates that a piece of furniture fell on the victim," Chicago police said in a statement.

"The incident has been classified as a death investigation and Area Four Detectives are investigating," the statement added.

ILLINOIS LOOKS TO DOUBLE DOWN ON ABORTION PROTECTIONS

The child's identity was not released by police, but FOX 32 Chicago reported that his name was Johan Garcia, per the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police did not say what type of furniture it was or how it fell on the young boy.

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON'S ALLIES PUSH FOR $12 BILLION FINANCIAL PACKAGE TO RAISE TAXES, DEFUND POLICE

Chicago police continues to investigate the incident.