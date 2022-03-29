Video appears to show suspect pin Chicago police officer between squad car and vehicle before opening fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago shooting suspect and two police officers sustained injuries the offender attempted to pin one officer between a squad car and his vehicle.

As the 11th District officers approached the male suspect while conducting the traffic stop in the 3000 block of W. Polk St., the man allegedly drove his vehicle into an officer, pinning the officer against a squad car, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The suspect and police officers then exchanged gunfire. All three individuals involved were injured.

Unconfirmed video footage from a Twitter page tracking a Chicago police scanner appears to show the incident unfolding, from the moment the suspect tried to trap the officer between his vehicle and a squad car to the shootout.

Authorities transported both police and the suspect to a hospital. One of the officers is being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand, and another is being treated for an injury to the right leg. Both officers are in "fair" condition, and the suspect is also being treated, though his condition is unknown, CPD said in an incident report.

Authorities recovered two weapons from the suspect's vehicle after the shooting.

"There is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop," Brown tweeted. "Our two injured officers tonight like every Chicago Police Officer dedicate and risk their lives to protect the residents of our city."

Brown told reporters that over the past two years, the number of police officers in Chicago shot or shot at has increased 500%, WGN-TV reported.

"It is the most dangerous time to be a police officer in this country, where offenders are brazen, not only against our residents with these violent crimes, but not hesitant at all to fire upon officers," Chicago’s top cop said.

CPD detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are investigating the incident. The involved officers are being placed on a routine administrative leave for one month, according to the department. COPA did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.