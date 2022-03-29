Chicago police officer shot, another pinned between vehicles during traffic stop; suspects in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago police officer was wounded late Monday in a shootout during a traffic stop after the suspects rammed into a second officer with their vehicle, authorities said.

The shootout happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Polk Street on the city’s West Side, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

CHICAGO MAN SHOT DEAD JUST BLOCKS FROM WRIGLEY FIELD AMONG 4 WEEKEND MURDER VICTIMS

Two officers were approaching a vehicle they had pulled over when the suspect drove into one of the officers, pinning the officer’s leg between their vehicle and the squad car, according to authorities.

Two suspects in the vehicle opened fire on the officers, police said. The officer who was not pinned between the vehicles suffered a gunshot wound to a pinky finger.

Police said the officers returned fire, striking one suspect. That suspect was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to local reports, while the other suspect was taken into custody,

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated at a local hospital, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said.

"There is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop," Brown tweeted. "Our two injured officers tonight like every Chicago Police Officer dedicate and risk their lives to protect the residents of our city."

Brown told reporters that over the past two years the number of police officers in Chicago shot or shot at has increased 500%, WGN-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is the most dangerous time to be a police officer in this country, where offenders are brazen, not only against our residents with these violent crimes but not hesitant at all to fire upon officers," Chicago’s top cop said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.