Illinois
Published

Chicago supermarket worker fatally shot, boyfriend later arrested in killing

Il police found the gun they believe was used in the killing while arresting Flores' boyfriend

Associated Press
A woman working at a suburban Chicago supermarket was fatally shot Thursday, and her boyfriend was later arrested in connection to the slaying, police said.

Surveillance video inside the Mariano's store in the southern suburb showed 21-year-old Jailene Flores, of Chicago, walking away from her boyfriend, Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders said. She was then shot multiple times around 9:15 a.m. and found dead inside a storage room, Saunders said.

Chicago police were able to track the boyfriend to that city's North Side using expressway license plate readers and traffic cameras, Saunders said. During the arrest, police found the gun they believed was used to shoot Flores, the chief said. Police have not released the boyfriend's name.

Illinois Fox News graphic

Jailene Flores, a 21-year-old Chicago supermarket worker, was fatally shot on July 13, 2023. Her boyfriend was arrested in connection with the killing. (Fox News)

Mariano’s issued a statement saying, "our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time and we have initiated counseling services for our associates."