Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Chicago suffers 34 shot, 8 killed as bloody Memorial Day weekend nears end

A 14-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound, and a 20-year-old was killed

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Chicago gets heated over plan to relocate migrants to local college Video

Chicago gets heated over plan to relocate migrants to local college

Chicago Alderman Nicholas Sposato tells ‘America Reports’ that the city receives ‘no help’ from the state or federal government to plan for the inflow of migrants.

Chicago has suffered 34 shootings so far in Memorial Day weekend, with eight of them resulting in deaths, according to the Chicago Police Department.

As of Sunday, several of those injured remained in critical condition in hospitals across the city. The carnage is already well above what was seen the previous weekend.

The oldest victim of the weekend's violence is 55, while the youngest is just 14. The young girl suffered a bullet graze wound to her right arm while standing on the sidewalk with group of people at roughly 10 p.m. Saturday, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Police treated the girl at the scene, but she declined a trip to the hospital.

SUBURBAN CHICAGO MAN FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS CALLED TO ASSIST PARAMEDICS

Chicago Police cruiser

The Chicago Police Department has reported at least 34 injuries from shootings so far this Memorial Day weekend, with at least eight of the shootings being fatal. Several other victims remain in critical condition. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MAN WHO SHOT SUBURBAN CHICAGO OFFICER HIT WITH ADDITIONAL ARMED ROBBERY CHARGE

The youngest victim of a fatal shooting so far was a 20-year-old man killed Sunday morning. Police said two men approached the unidentified male and at least one of them opened fire, striking him in the head and legs.

No one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Chicago Police Shooting after carjacking

Chicago police officers are scrambling to respond to crimes across the city as violence ramps up over the extended Memorial Day weekend. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Another trio of men were shot while standing on the sidewalk at roughly 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired from unknown attackers, wounding all three men. One of them, 22, was taken to the hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another man, 32, was also reported in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The third man, of unknown age, was reported in serious condition, however, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

No one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.