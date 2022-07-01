Chicago shooting during dispute leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An early morning shooting in Chicago's downtown left two dead and three wounded, police said.

The five persons involved in the shooting were said to have been leaving a business at approximately 1:45 am when one of the individuals with whom they were in an argument with opened fire, police said in a statement according to the Associated Press.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene; both were in their 20s. The other three individuals were wounded and last reported to be in good condition.

Law enforcement officials have not yet brought anyone into custody and details on the suspect have not yet been released.

CHICAGO MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING STABBED ON TRAIN

The crime scene, near Chicago's downtown area, also known as the Loop, is near where four people were shot in May, according to the Sun Chicago Times.

GIANNO CALDWELL: MY BROTHER'S DEATH CAN'T 'MEAN NOTHING,' WE HAVE TO 'PUSH BACK ON SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES'

The shooting comes just prior to a crime press conference from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown. The pair is expected to brief reporters on their Fourth of July safety plans.

The shooting is also a part of a recent spike in crime in the city, with Chicago ending 2021 as the deadliest year in a quarter-century, according to the AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.