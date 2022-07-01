Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Chicago shooting during dispute leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene while three individuals were wounded

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An early morning shooting in Chicago's downtown left two dead and three wounded, police said. 

The five persons involved in the shooting were said to have been leaving a business at approximately 1:45 am when one of the individuals with whom they were in an argument with opened fire, police said in a statement according to the Associated Press.  

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene; both were in their 20s. The other three individuals were wounded and last reported to be in good condition. 

Law enforcement officials have not yet brought anyone into custody and details on the suspect have not yet been released. 

CHICAGO MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING STABBED ON TRAIN

A Chicago Police Department logo.

A Chicago Police Department logo. (Chicago Police Department)

The crime scene, near Chicago's downtown area, also known as the Loop, is near where four people were shot in May, according to the Sun Chicago Times. 

?hicago, USA - October 28, 2013: Chicago police cars parked along Michigan avenue in downtown with people passing by early in the morning.

?hicago, USA - October 28, 2013: Chicago police cars parked along Michigan avenue in downtown with people passing by early in the morning. (iStock)

GIANNO CALDWELL: MY BROTHER'S DEATH CAN'T 'MEAN NOTHING,' WE HAVE TO 'PUSH BACK ON SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES'

The shooting comes just prior to a crime press conference from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown. The pair is expected to brief reporters on their Fourth of July safety plans. 

FILE PHOTO: Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a science initiative event at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a science initiative event at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo)

The shooting is also a part of a recent spike in crime in the city, with Chicago ending 2021 as the deadliest year in a quarter-century, according to the AP. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.