Gianno Caldwell: My brother's death can't 'mean nothing,' we have to 'push back on soft-on-crime policies'

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell joined "Your World" Thursday to provide an update in his 18-year-old brother's murder investigation and speak out about gun violence in Chicago.

GIANNO CALDWELL: We talk about what's going on in Ukraine, the show has been a lot about Ukraine, but no one in the national leadership or even local leadership is talking about the slaughter that takes place on the south side of Chicago on a daily basis. My baby brother is a part of that legacy now. He was slaughtered. He was gunned down, and the police told me he was not the intended target. He just happened to be standing at the wrong place at the wrong time.

How many other people have that story? How many other people are just one number in a deck of homicides that occur on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis in Chicago? I cannot allow my brother Christian's name to mean nothing. As his older brother, I can't do that. His legacy will mean something and yes, we gotta push back on those soft-on-crime policies. Those need to be reversed.

