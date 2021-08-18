Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago man robs woman just days after being released for similar crime, report says

He is now being held on a $250K bond

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Chicago man accused of following and attacking a woman inside her apartment building earlier this month was accused of robbing a different person under similar circumstances just days after he was released following the first incident, according to a local report. 

Deangelo Coleman was arrested on the morning of Aug. 11 and charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly trailing a woman into her Lakeview neighborhood apartment building and attacking, CWB Chicago reported Tuesday, citing authorities and prosecutors. 

He fled the scene after hitting the 31-year-old victim, but was caught shortly thereafter by police who recognized him as matching the woman’s description, according to the report.

ELLA FRENCH FUNERAL: CHICAGO MOURNS SLAIN POLICE OFFICER AS BROTHER DETAILS HOW 'SHE LOVED THIS CITY'

Deangelo Coleman (Cook County Sheriff)

Deangelo Coleman (Cook County Sheriff) (Cook County Sheriff)

Authorities reportedly released Coleman, 25, on a signature bond hours after he was taken in. But on Sunday, he allegedly struck again. 

CHICAGO MAN ARRESTED AFTER RAMMING 2 POLICE OFFICERS, DRAGGING ONE 40 FEET WITH CAR

He is accused of targeting a different woman, age 24, by following her into nearby building and into the elevator, where he ordered her to hand over her belongings, the report states. He later allegedly threatened to harm the woman, who fled down the stairs.

Police reportedly located Coleman using the stolen cell phone and charged him with felony robbery. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cook County Sheriff's records show Coleman is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money