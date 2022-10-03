Chicago police officer fatally shoots man following foot chase

A Chicago police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday following a foot chase with a suspect who had reportedly pointed a gun at another person, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot by an officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood about 5:05 a.m. CDT, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the man later died from his gunshot wounds at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A 34-year-old officer was also taken to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said. He was not shot in the incident.

Before the shooting, two officers on parole were flagged down by a person who said someone had pointed a gun at them, Brown said.

After the officers found the man who allegedly pointed the gun, a foot chase ensued and the officers temporarily lost sight of him. When the man was found a second time, one officer opened fire, fatally striking him, Brown said.

Brown said he couldn’t say how many shots were fired or whether the man had pointed a weapon at the officers.

Police said a weapon and shell casings that didn’t match the officer’s weapon were recovered near the man following the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for a 30 days, a routine step following officer-involved shootings.