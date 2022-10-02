Chicago teen who allegedly hijacked SUV, crashed and killed woman had felony gun warrant: report

A Chicago teen who hijacked an SUV and crashed it, killing a 55-year-old woman while fleeing police, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, according to local reports.

The 17-year-old, who is accused of driving the SUV that crashed into the woman’s car, was one of four people arrested Thursday in connection with the carjacking, FOX 32 reported. The teen’s name was not mentioned.

The 17-year-old and three others allegedly carjacked several vehicles at gunpoint on the evening of September 29.

Police tracked down the third carjacked vehicle, a black Honda, but the driver would not yield, prompting a pursuit. The Honda continued to evade police until it crashed into a Toyota in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The driver of the Toyota, 55-year-old Dominga Flores, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

All four suspects were taken into custody, and two guns were recovered from the black Honda. CWB Chicago, citing prosecutor Anne McCord-Rodgers, reported that the driver is 17 years old and awaiting trial for a felony gun case in another incident. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated fleeing.

The passenger of the stolen Honda, 22-year-old Enrique Angeles, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle. CWB Chicago reported that Angeles was on parole for felony theft.

The other two passengers, an unidentified 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were both charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges.

The Chicago Police Department referred inquiries to the Illinois State Attorney’s Office, which was not available for comment.