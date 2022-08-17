Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Chicago police say 9-year-old girl escapes kidnapping near grocery store

Chicago police haven't made any arrests in relation to the attempted kidnapping

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A 9-year-old girl in Chicago escaped the arms of a kidnapper on Wednesday morning near a grocery store.

Chicago police said the girl was walking with an adult female near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when an unknown male approached and grabbed the 9-year-old, according to FOX 35.

The girl escaped from the kidnapper a short distance from the grocery store, according to police, who say the girl was not injured.

Police are describing the alleged kidnapper as a black male who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, weighs between 150 and 170 pounds and has short dreadlocks and glasses. When the incident happened, he was wearing a "white shirt, gray pants, white gym shoes and a camouflage baseball hat," officials said.

No arrests have been made in relation to the attempted kidnapping.

