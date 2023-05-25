Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Chicago police dog, carjacking suspect fatally shot following pursuit

IL suspect approached officers with a gun, causing them to let the dog loose

Associated Press
A carjacking suspect and a police dog both died Wednesday after a pursuit ended with a crash and a shootout in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

Officers were trying to execute a traffic stop in South Elgin on a man wanted on a warrant when the man fled to Batavia, where he crashed at an intersection, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect got out of his car holding a handgun, at which point the police dog was turned loose, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect shot the dog, and police opened fire on the suspect, authorities said.

Illinois crime, Aurora crime

A police dog and a carjacking suspect both died on May 24, 2023, in Batavia, Illinois, during a shootout. (Fox News)

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

No other officers were struck by gunfire or otherwise injured, the office said.