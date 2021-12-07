Chicago police cancel days off for officers following violent weekend

The Chicago Police Department is canceling upcoming days off for its rank-and-file "to address current crime patterns" following a series of violent incidents that took place over the weekend, reports say.

An internal department memo states that officers who have two scheduled days off between this Wednesday and next Monday will be required to cancel one of them, according to WLS.

"To enhance public safety and to address current crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one regular day off canceled," Sgt. Rocco Alioto added in a statement to Fox32 Chicago.

CHICAGO CHAOS: PUBLIC BUS DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING BEATEN ON STREET

The decision comes after violence plagued the city's Loop neighborhood on Saturday night.

Two teens aged 12 and 15 were reported shot, dozens of young people flooded the area, fights broke out, police made 21 arrests of youths, a police officer suffered a broken arm, another officer was injured, and a convenience store owner was punched in the face.

A Chicago bus driver also landed in the hospital after he was beaten on the streets that night in the same area, resulting in a 15-year-old boy being arrested.

The bus driver, 49, was inspecting his bus at about 9 p.m. after he heard a loud sound. He was reportedly pushed and punched by both a male and female, police said. An unidentified 15-year-old boy was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said police have evidence social media influencers organized the flash mob that ultimately turned violent.

The social media account likely responsible for pulling together last weekend's unruly crowd is now planning a second event for this Saturday, according to CWB Chicago.

This is the second time, in recent weeks, that the Chicago Police Department has canceled officers' planned days off. In mid-November, the department told Fox News it was doing the same ahead of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.