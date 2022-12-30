Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

In Chicago, a man pushing another man in a wheelchair dies after hit-and-run driver strikes the two

56-year-old man in wheelchair was taken to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries

Associated Press
A man pushing another man in a wheelchair has been killed after both were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Chicago's far South Side.

A white SUV hit the men about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

No arrests have been made yet after a hit-and-run driver struck two people in Chicago, Illinois.

The 56-year-old man in the wheelchair was taken to a hospital where he was listed Thursday in serious condition. The man pushing him died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.