Chicago man accused of fatally beating elderly woman allegedly confessed to killing, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man was accused of fatally beating an elderly woman and then allegedly confessing to the killing, according to police and a report.

Thomas Diskin, 56, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, home invasion involving great bodily harm and aggravated cruelty to animals, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said Thursday.

Police received a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from a person who described how a man who was wearing pajamas had just confronted her, local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago reported. He could allegedly be heard in the 911 call telling the woman that he had killed someone inside the apartment, according to the report.

THIEVES STEAL LUXURY CARS WORTH NEARLY $1M FROM SUBURBAN CHICAGO DEALERSHIP

Police said Diskin repeatedly hit a 70-year-old woman shortly before then inside a home on North Northwest Highway. Investigators have not revealed if or how Diskin knew the woman, who was discovered dead inside the apartment after CPD’s SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. The location of the crime scene matches or is on the same block as an address provided for Diskin in police press releases.

INMATE AT LARGE AFTER ESCAPING CUSTODY AT CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AUTHORITIES SAY

The victim suffered "blunt trauma to her head and face," police said. Diskin remained at the scene and was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Additional details, including a motive, were not immediately revealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim’s identity was not immediately revealed. Diskin was due to appear in Central Bond Court on Thursday.