Chicago-area mall shooting injures 2, police say

The shooting occurred after four people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured during a shootout at a Phoenix-area mall

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two people were shot Friday in a Chicago-area shopping mall, authorities said. 

The incident occurred inside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, located about 16 miles west of Chicago. 

Fire trucks gathered outside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois Friday night. Two people were shot inside the outlet mall, police said. 

Fire trucks gathered outside the Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois Friday night. Two people were shot inside the outlet mall, police said.  (WFLD)

The victims were injured and taken to a hospital, the Rosemont Police-Fire said. Details about their conditions or what led to the shooting were not disclosed. 

Authorities were searching the mall store-by-store to remove everyone. The "offender is not on scene," the department tweeted. 

The area is safe, police said, but was still an "active scene."

Anyone looking for family members and friends were told to go to the Caddy Shack Restaurant to reunite. 

The shooting occurred days after four people were injured during a gunfire exchange at a Phoenix-area shopping outlet this week. 

A 4-year-old boy, his mother and two teenage boys who fired at each other were injured, Glendale police said. 

