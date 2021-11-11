Chicago conceal carry holder guns down car thief after being shot at in the street

A Chicago homeowner shot and killed a car thief Wednesday after noticing the two suspects attempted carjacking.

According to Chicago's WGN9, the unidentified 44-year-old man heard a loud was sitting on his porch when he noticed a loud noise. When he left his porch to investigate he noticed 2 men under a nearby vehicle and the shootout began.

The two men climbed from under the car once they noticed the man, drew their guns and begin to fire. The 44-year-old man, who is also a licensed concealed carry holder, drew his gun and returned fire, hitting one of the men in the neck. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Chicago police are searching for the other suspect who fled the scene.

WGN 9 reports that police have identified the fallen suspect as Darion Blackman. Blackman had a history of firearm run-ins with the law. He was arrested back in September for not possessing a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card.

Fox News has reached out to Chicago PD for more information on this matter.

The incident comes just days after an elderly, retired firefighter shot and killed a man in self-defense for an attempted robbery.