Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle after traffic stop: report
At least two suspects were in custody after the incident
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized on Monday night after being dragged by a vehicle following a traffic stop on the city's South Side, according to reports.
At least two suspects were in custody after the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. at West 95th and South Lafayette streets. The officer was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were conducting a traffic stop when the driver fled the scene, as the unidentified officer held onto the driver's side door, Chicago's WMAQ-TV reported.
The vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, later collided with a concrete pillar, which caused the officer to be ejected from the door before striking another fixed object, police said.