Chicago drops murder charges against mother accused of telling son to shoot man; she then sues city

A Chicago mother who was facing a murder charge for allegedly telling her 14-year-old son to shoot a man at a fast-food restaurant is suing the city a day after video that showed the man threaten and repeatedly punch her in the head prompted prosecutors to drop the charges.

Carlishia Hood, 35, alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress in her lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

"What happened to me was totally unnecessary," Hood said via Fox 32 Chicago. "Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten and being arrested."

Hood was held on $3 million bail after she was charged last week with first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hood, however, was released Monday from the Cook County Jail after the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it was unable to "meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases."

Cellphone video posted on social media over the weekend shows the man, later identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, yelling at Hood at a South Side fast-food restaurant on June 18 to "get your food" before threatening to "knock" her out. He then punches Hood in the face and head several times.

Hood then texted her 14-year-old son, who was outside the restaurant, to come inside, according to prosecutors.

The teen entered and shot Brown in the back. As Brown ran from the restaurant, Hood and her son, whose name was not released due to his age, followed Brown.

Prosecutors alleged that Hood told the teen to continue shooting as they pursued Brown. Surveillance video captured the shooting, according to officials.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Hood, who has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed-carry permit, and her son later turned themselves over to police.

