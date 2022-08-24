Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago shooting outside high school leaves three juveniles, one adult injured: Officials

Chicago officials say that two juveniles are in critical condition

Adam Sabes
Four people in Chicago were injured on Wednesday during a drive-by shooting outside a high school on the city's Northwest side.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said that three juveniles were taken to local hospitals after the shooting which happened across the street from Schurz High School at an ice cream shop, according to FOX 32.

Four people in Chicago were injured on Wednesday during a drive-by shooting outside a high school on the city's Northwest side. (FOX 32)

Two of the juveniles are in critical condition, and one is in good condition, the fire department spokesperson said, adding that one adult is also injured and was taken to a local hospital.

Mily Garcia said she was waiting outside the school in order to pick up her daughter when she saw an individual open fire from the inside of an SUV, shooting at a group of people at La Michoacána ice cream shop.

Two students said that the school went under a lockdown after the shooting.

Chicago police did not release additional details about the shooting.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.