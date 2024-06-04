Chicago couple brutally assaulted by teens while on date, pregnant wife loses baby after attack

A Chicago couple were attacked after going on a date in the Windy City's Streeterville neighborhood on Friday.

The husband and wife were walking on the street when they were surrounded by an unknown number of teens Friday evening near Grand Avenue and McClurg Court, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

The woman, whose name is Nina, told the outlet they were kicked, stomped on and punched repeatedly. She was two weeks pregnant at the time of the incident and found out afterward she lost the baby, according to FOX 32.

"We believe in faith and it wasn't meant to be. So, we don't know why this happened to us," Nina said.

Nina shared photographs of her injuries with FOX 32. The images show a chunk of her hair was pulled out and her eye was bruised in the assault.

She said her husband was also viciously attacked by the group, which held him down during the assault. She told FOX 32 the teens used pepper spray and kicked her stomach.

The attack was not a robbery, according to the victim.

"They didn't steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can't walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally," Nina said.

Police officers responded to a call about a battery in progress at 9:17 p.m. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 14-year-old male offender struck the 40-year-old male victim in the head. A 17-year-old female offender pulled the female victim's hair. Her age was not provided.

The victims were treated on scene but declined further medical attention, police said. The two teens were taken into custody and each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

The Cook County State Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to questions about whether the suspects will face additional charges.

Crime in Chicago remains a serious problem. Robberies, car thefts, aggravated battery and burglaries have all increased since last year, according to Chicago Police crime data through June 2. Murders, theft and sexual assaults are down, however, compared to this time in 2023.

The city had a bloody Memorial Day weekend with 41 people shot, nine fatally, including a five-year-old girl.

