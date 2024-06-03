Blue city leader to stop sharing crime alerts with constituents because they create bad 'perception'

A Chicago alderwoman will no longer post crime alerts on social media or send alerts to her constituents unless they specifically opt in for the notifications, saying the over-reporting of crime leads to an inaccurate public perception.

The announcement by Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth came as robberies and sex crimes are at their highest levels in years while thefts and robberies are also up.

In a blog post, Manaa-Hoppenworth, who represents the city's 48th Ward, said only subscribers to her newsletter who have opted in to receive crime alerts will receive them.

The decision was based on feedback from the community and her "commitment to our values of empowerment, antiracism, and community," she said.

"Research also shows us that over-reporting of crime negatively impacts our most marginalized and underserved neighbors," the post states.

Fox News Digital reached out to the alderwoman's office but has not yet heard back.

Crime in Chicago remains a top issue. Robberies, car thefts, aggravated battery and burglaries have all increased, according to Chicago Police crime data through May 26.

Furthermore, the city had a bloody Memorial Day weekend with 41 people shot, nine fatally, including a 5-year-old girl.