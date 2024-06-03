Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Blue city leader to stop sharing crime alerts with constituents because they create bad 'perception'

Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth cited research that states the over-reporting of crime negatively impacts the marginalized and underserved

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Naked Chicago woman steals cop car, drags officer Video

Naked Chicago woman steals cop car, drags officer

Whitley Temple, 34, was acquitted of all charges on May 30, 2024, after video shows she attacked a Chicago police officer, stole his car and dragged him with it — all while naked — in a June 13, 2022, incident. (Credit: @chicagocritter)

A Chicago alderwoman will no longer post crime alerts on social media or send alerts to her constituents unless they specifically opt in for the notifications, saying the over-reporting of crime leads to an inaccurate public perception. 

The announcement by Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth came as robberies and sex crimes are at their highest levels in years while thefts and robberies are also up. 

In a blog post, Manaa-Hoppenworth, who represents the city's 48th Ward, said only subscribers to her newsletter who have opted in to receive crime alerts will receive them. 

The decision was based on feedback from the community and her "commitment to our values of empowerment, antiracism, and community," she said. 

DEMOCRATS WORRIED WHETHER CHICAGO AUTHORITIES CAN KEEP THE PEACE AS ROWDY PROTESTS EXPECTED: REPORT

Alderwoman Lena Maana-Hoppenworth

Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth said she will stop sharing crime alerts with her constituents unless they specifically opt in due to her commitment to "antiracism." (Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth)

"Research also shows us that over-reporting of crime negatively impacts our most marginalized and underserved neighbors," the post states. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the alderwoman's office but has not yet heard back.

5-YEAR-OLD CHICAGO GIRL AMONG 9 FATALLY SHOT OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, GRANDMOTHER ISSUES PLEA

Crime in Chicago remains a top issue. Robberies, car thefts, aggravated battery and burglaries have all increased, according to Chicago Police crime data through May 26. 

Rooftop Revelations: Pastor rips soft-on-crime policies, ‘leftist foolishness’ Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, the city had a bloody Memorial Day weekend with 41 people shot, nine fatally, including a 5-year-old girl. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.