Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A five-year-old girl was among nine people fatally shot in a bloody Memorial Day weekend in Chicago.

Reign Ware, the young victim, was shot at around 3 a.m. Sunday while she was sitting inside a parked car with her father on the Near West Side in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue, Fox 32 Chicago reports.

According to reports, a Jeep Cherokee pulled up and shots were fired. Reign was killed, and a 24-year-old man was wounded. It is unclear who the target of the shooting was.

CHICAGO POLICE RELEASE IMAGES OF SUSPECT WANTED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF OFFICER LUIS HUESCA

The girl’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times that the family was leaving a family party at the time and the girl was in "the wrong place at the wrong time." She was on track to start kindergarten next school year and loved dancing and gymnastics, the outlet reports.

"She brought life to our life, to outsiders’ lives, to everybody that met her. She was just a real sweet kid," Ware's mother, Raven Adams, told Fox 32.

Her family has appealed for those responsible to turn themselves in.

Ware’s grandmother made an emotional appeal for Chicago officials to get a grip on Chicago's crime wave.

At least 41 people have been shot in Chicago since Friday evening, with nine of those being fatal, ABC News reports.

11-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED IN CHICAGO HOME BY CRIMINAL LET OUT ON PAROLE

"We need the mayor, we need the aldermen, we need you guys to really step up and stop the violence," Ware’s grandmother said.

"We need mothers and grandmothers and everybody to take accountability for where your kids are and what they’re doing, what guns they have. We need you to pay attention. Somebody has to do something."

"We need this to stop today. This just can't keep happening. We can't keep hurting each other."

Ware’s mother has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her daughter’s funeral expenses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the other victims killed by gunfire in the Windy City over Memorial Day weekend was a 28-year-old man who was shot in the back early Sunday while walking on a sidewalk on the city’s West Side in the 300 block of South Christiana Avenue in North Lawndale.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were found shot in the head on Friday in an alley just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Troy Street., ABC 7 reports.

The outlet reports that there were at least 45 people shot, one fatally, during the weekend before Memorial Day Weekend.