Chicago car crashes into day care center, leaving 2 adults and 1 child injured

A car in Chicago crashed into a day care center Friday morning and left two adults and one child injured.

Police say the incident happened in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side at Raekwons Scholastic Daycare Academy at around 8:30 a.m., according to FOX 32.

A 34-year-old man who was driving a Honda minivan drove through the front windows of the day care center.

Officials say the driver lost control of his minivan and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries.

CHICAGO OFFICIALS TO CUT DOWN CENTURIES-OLD OAK TREE THAT PREDATES CITY

A 4-year-old boy inside the car was also injured as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Additionally, a 39-year-old woman inside the day care center was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

CHICAGO FAMILY RIPS KIM FOXX AFTER TEENS ACCUSED OF DEADLY CAR CRASH GET MISDEMEANORS: 'BLOOD ON HER HANDS'

Officials said that no children inside the day care were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Citations are pending as a result of the incident.