Chicago
Published

Chicago car crashes into day care center, leaving 2 adults and 1 child injured

Chicago Fire Department officials said no children inside the day care were injured

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A car in Chicago crashed into a day care center on Friday morning and left two adults and one child injured. (Credit: FOX 32)

A car in Chicago crashed into a day care center Friday morning and left two adults and one child injured.

Police say the incident happened in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side at Raekwons Scholastic Daycare Academy at around 8:30 a.m., according to FOX 32.

A 34-year-old man who was driving a Honda minivan drove through the front windows of the day care center.

Officials say the driver lost control of his minivan and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries.

Chicago day care

Police say the incident happened in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side at Raekwons Scholastic Daycare Academy at around 8:30 a.m., according to FOX 32. (FOX 32)

A 4-year-old boy inside the car was also injured as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Additionally, a 39-year-old woman inside the day care center was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

Chicago day care crash

A car in Chicago crashed into a day care center on Friday morning and left two adults and one child injured. (FOX 32)

Officials said that no children inside the day care were injured.

Chicago car crash

Officials said that no children inside the day care were injured. (Fox 32)

Citations are pending as a result of the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.