Chicago-area vandal smashes dozens of car windows at Honda dealership

More than 80 cars at a Chicago-area Honda dealership had their windows smashed, and a suspect has been arrested for the vandalism, according to a local report on Thursday.

Police were called to the dealership in Schaumberg, about an hour’s drive west of Chicago, Thursday morning and found dozens of vehicles with their rear windows shattered, FOX 32 reported.

Sgt. Matt Christenson told the outlet that officers arrested a 20-year-old man on a sidewalk near the dealership. He reportedly was holding a "blunt metal object."

Schaumburg Honda Automobiles manager Matthew Ashford said the vandal, who was caught on surveillance footage, had been seen at other dealerships, but his dealership was hit the hardest.

A total of 83 cars were vandalized, including a mix of customer cars waiting for service and new and used vehicles. Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and an Alfa Romeo were among the lot.

FOX 32’s Roseanne Tellez, who reported from the scene, shared a video of the damage showing a row of cars covered in shattered glass.

Police have not released information on the suspect’s identity. Fox News has reached out to the department seeking further information on this incident.

The dealership’s general manager Matthew Ashford said the vandalism comes amid an inventory shortage for the industry.

"You know you want to be angry, but I guess it doesn’t do much good, so you try to work the problem," he said.