Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago-area vandal smashes dozens of car windows at Honda dealership

Chicago-area dealership’s GM said the vandalism comes amid an inventory shortage

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 80 cars at a Chicago-area Honda dealership had their windows smashed, and a suspect has been arrested for the vandalism, according to a local report on Thursday.  

Police were called to the dealership in Schaumberg, about an hour’s drive west of Chicago, Thursday morning and found dozens of vehicles with their rear windows shattered, FOX 32 reported

  • Image 1 of 3

    The rear window of a vandalized vehicle at an Illinois car dealership.  (WFLD)

  • Image 2 of 3

    One of among dozens of vehicles vandalized.  (WFLD)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Schaumburg Honda Automobiles in Schaumburg, Illinois. (Google Maps)

Sgt. Matt Christenson told the outlet that officers arrested a 20-year-old man on a sidewalk near the dealership. He reportedly was holding a "blunt metal object." 

Schaumburg Honda Automobiles manager Matthew Ashford said the vandal, who was caught on surveillance footage, had been seen at other dealerships, but his dealership was hit the hardest. 

SEPARATE CHICAGO SHOOTINGS JUST MINUTES APART LEAVE BOY AND WOMAN INJURED

A total of 83 cars were vandalized, including a mix of customer cars waiting for service and new and used vehicles. Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and an Alfa Romeo were among the lot. 

FOX 32’s Roseanne Tellez, who reported from the scene, shared a video of the damage showing a row of cars covered in shattered glass. 

Police have not released information on the suspect’s identity. Fox News has reached out to the department seeking further information on this incident. 

The dealership’s general manager Matthew Ashford said the vandalism comes amid an inventory shortage for the industry. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know you want to be angry, but I guess it doesn’t do much good, so you try to work the problem," he said. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

Your Money