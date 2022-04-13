Separate Chicago shootings just minutes apart leave boy and woman injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenage boy and a woman were wounded minutes apart in separate Chicago shootings Tuesday evening on the northwest side, according to police records.

The boy, 16, was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street at 6:26 p.m. when an unknown offender pulled a gun and shot at him, according to police.

He was grazed on his right arm and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police records state.

Officers then responded to an incident in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Ave., where a woman, 20, was shot in the back while driving a car at 6:31 p.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Both incidents are under investigation by Chicago Police. The victims' names have not been released.

No suspects have been arrested in either shooting.