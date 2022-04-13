Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Separate Chicago shootings just minutes apart leave boy and woman injured

No suspects have been detained

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A teenage boy and a woman were wounded minutes apart in separate Chicago shootings Tuesday evening on the northwest side, according to police records. 

The boy, 16, was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street at 6:26 p.m. when an unknown offender pulled a gun and shot at him, according to police. 

Chicago Police Department logo.

Chicago Police Department logo. (Chicago Police Department)

He was grazed on his right arm and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police records state

Officers then responded to an incident in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Ave., where a woman, 20, was shot in the back while driving a car at 6:31 p.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition, according to police. 

Both incidents are under investigation by Chicago Police. The victims' names have not been released. 

No suspects have been arrested in either shooting. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

