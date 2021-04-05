Chicago man used 'samurai knife' to kill relative, prosecutors say

A man in suburban Chicago charged in an elderly relative’s fatal stabbing used a "samurai knife" to stab the 76-year-old victim dozens of times inside her home, according to reports.

Isaiah Jones, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jearlean Willingham — known as his "step-great-grandmother" — early Thursday in the Cook County village of Bellwood.

Willingham’s daughter found her blood-covered body, the prosecution said. The victim suffered at least 35 stab wounds, some of which pierced her heart and lungs.

Jones, who was arrested nearby about five hours later, admitted killing Willingham after Bible study and acknowledged that blood covering his body was hers, the prosecution said.

Authorities said Jones was found with disassembled pieces of a handgun and a knife, loose currency and bank envelopes containing $525.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Christina Dracopoulos said at Sunday’s court hearing that Jones had been staying at the victim’s home and he spent much of his life with her, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Jones’ attorney, Greg LaPapa, said his client works at a clothing store and is trying to get his GED. He noted that his client’s face wasn’t seen in surveillance video recorded at Willingham’s home.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz denied bail on Sunday for Jones, citing the evidence and "viciousness" of the crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.