Chicago-area man convicted of shooting cop years ago faces new drugs, weapons charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man previously convicted of shooting a suburban Chicago police detective two decades ago has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to reports.

Lemont Stewart, 43, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and being an armed habitual offender, the Aurora Police Department said, Fox Chicago reported.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant when he was arrested July 21. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

CHICAGO TRAIN STABBING LEAVES ONE DEAD

Stewart had five 9mm bullets, and officers found a firearm and loaded magazine in his car, the report said. He also had cocaine.

In 2002, Stewart shot an Aurora police detective and was convicted of attempted murder the following year.

The bullet from Stewart's firearm grazed an officer's head.