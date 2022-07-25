Expand / Collapse search
Chicago-area man convicted of shooting cop years ago faces new drugs, weapons charges

Lemont Stewart, 43, was previously convicted of shooting an Aurora, Illinois, police detective in a 2002 drug bust that ended with shots fired

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man previously convicted of shooting a suburban Chicago police detective two decades ago has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to reports. 

Lemont Stewart, 43, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and being an armed habitual offender, the Aurora Police Department said, Fox Chicago reported.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant when he was arrested July 21. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase. 

Lemont Stewart, 43, face drugs and weapons charges years after his conviction for shooting at an Illinois police officer.

Stewart had five 9mm bullets, and officers found a firearm and loaded magazine in his car, the report said. He also had cocaine. 

In 2002, Stewart shot an Aurora police detective and was convicted of attempted murder the following year. 

The bullet from Stewart's firearm grazed an officer's head.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.