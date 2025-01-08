Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans

Chemical used for explosives found in New Orleans terrorist's storage unit: FBI

Bottles of sulfuric acid found inside cooler at facility

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
New Orleans attacker was ‘amateurish,’ retired FBI agent says Video

New Orleans attacker was ‘amateurish,’ retired FBI agent says

Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon reacts to the FBI press conference on the New Orleans attack on ‘Fox News Live.’

A common chemical used for explosives was discovered by the FBI in a Texas storage locker linked to Bourbon Street terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who the agency has identified as the person who carried out the New Year's attack in New Orleans.

The storage unit was rented by Jabbar and located roughly a mile from his Houston-area home in Harris County, officials with the FBI’s Houston field office said in a release. 

Bottles of sulfuric acid were discovered Monday inside a cooler in the unit during an overnight search by the FBI and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies said.

Sulfuric acid is widely used and commercially available, and it can be combined with other chemicals to make explosives.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT VICTIMS OF NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK

Jabbar on surveillance before the New Orleans attack

The FBI released photos of surveillance footage that shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar an hour before he drove a truck down Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Jan. 1. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

The discovery was made during a "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the facility.

FBI Houston said there is no threat to the public.

Cooler with IED placed near Bourbon and Orleans Streets

Surveillance photo of a cooler containing an IED near Bourbon and Orleans streets in New Orleans (FBI)

Investigators search the rental home used by Shamsud-Din Jabbar in New Orleans

Investigators search the rental home used by Shamsud-Din Jabbar in New Orleans on Jan. 2. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

FBI officials have said Jabbar left two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in New Orleans that did not detonate.

BOURBON STREET ATTACK ON NEW YEAR'S REVELERS JUST THE LATEST CASE OF TERRORISTS USING TRUCKS TO KILL

Authorities also confirmed that Jabbar left bomb-making materials at his rented Airbnb in New Orleans prior to the attack.

"They said they found bomb-making material in the yellow house and wanted the bomb squad to look it over," Bob Koenig, a neighbor, told FOX 8 New Orleans.

Police in New Orleans

Police officers stand near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets on Jan. 1. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

After Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, drove a Ford pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time New Year's Day, the FBI began investigating the matter as an "act of terrorism." 

After driving his rented vehicle into the crowd of revelers, Jabbar got out of the truck and shot at law enforcement, who returned fire. The suspect was declared dead at the scene, according to the bureau.

An ISIS flag, weapons and an IED were found in the vehicle, the FBI said.

