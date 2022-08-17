Chelsea, Massachusetts five-alarm house fire leaves 6 injured, including 2 firefighters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A five-alarm fire tore through a home in the outskirts of Boston early Wednesday, reportedly leaving six people injured, including two firefighters.

The blaze erupted on all three floors of a duplex in Chelsea, and first responders received reports of multiple people trapped inside, Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told Boston 25 News.

"A very labor-intensive fire," he said. "The entire rear of the structure was burning on all three floors. The porches are gone. And all companies worked aggressively to contain this to the building of origin."

OHIO CHEMICAL PLANT FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION

Six people were taken to local hospitals as a result of the flames, two of which were firefighters, according to the station.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

ST. LOUIS WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR SETTING FIRE TO 7-ELEVEN DURING 2020 RIOTS

The Red Cross is assisting 23 adults and nine children who were forced to evacuate the property, Boston 25 News reports.

Firefighters rescued one person who was on the third floor while everyone else managed to escape on their own, the station added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Images taken from the scene showed firefighters putting out the blaze, which was in proximity to other homes on the street where it happened.

The fire comes around two weeks after another multifamily home in Chelsea burst into flames, leaving one firefighter with injuries, according to NBC Boston.