Massachusetts
Published

Chelsea, Massachusetts five-alarm house fire leaves 6 injured, including 2 firefighters

The fire is the second the town has seen in August

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A five-alarm fire tore through a home in the outskirts of Boston early Wednesday, reportedly leaving six people injured, including two firefighters. 

The blaze erupted on all three floors of a duplex in Chelsea, and first responders received reports of multiple people trapped inside, Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told Boston 25 News. 

"A very labor-intensive fire," he said. "The entire rear of the structure was burning on all three floors. The porches are gone. And all companies worked aggressively to contain this to the building of origin." 

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze in Chelsea, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze in Chelsea, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. (Credit: WXFT Boston)

Six people were taken to local hospitals as a result of the flames, two of which were firefighters, according to the station. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

The five-alarm fire has left more than 30 people displaced, according to Boston 25 News.

The five-alarm fire has left more than 30 people displaced, according to Boston 25 News. (WFXT Boston)

The Red Cross is assisting 23 adults and nine children who were forced to evacuate the property, Boston 25 News reports. 

Firefighters rescued one person who was on the third floor while everyone else managed to escape on their own, the station added. 

The Chelsea Fire Department responds to the scene early Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Chelsea Fire Department responds to the scene early Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Credit: WXFT Boston)

Images taken from the scene showed firefighters putting out the blaze, which was in proximity to other homes on the street where it happened. 

The fire comes around two weeks after another multifamily home in Chelsea burst into flames, leaving one firefighter with injuries, according to NBC Boston.