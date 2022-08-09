St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for setting fire to 7-Eleven during 2020 riots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A St. Louis woman who poured lighter fluid on a 7-Eleven that would later burn down during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Tuesday.

Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit arson.

She admitted to pouring lighter fluid on the store as it was being looted on June 1, 2020, then attempting to light and restart a fire, according to a plea deal she reached with prosecutors.

Someone else later successfully started a fire that burned the 7-Eleven to the ground.

Another suspect who helped Turner pour the lighter fluid and also started a fire in an aisle of the store, Justin Cannamore, was sentenced to three years in prison last year.

Several weeks of protests and rioting erupted in St. Louis and around the United States in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of police on May, 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Some protests turned into riots with four police officers being shot in St. Louis on the evening of June 1, 2020. They all had non-life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Stephan Cannon, 26, was found guilty last month of murdering retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was responding to a burglar alarm at a friend's pawn shop that was being looted in early June 2020 when he was shot and killed.