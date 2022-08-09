Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis
Published

St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for setting fire to 7-Eleven during 2020 riots

The St. Louis 7-Eleven was burned to the ground during protests over the murder of George Floyd

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A St. Louis woman who poured lighter fluid on a 7-Eleven that would later burn down during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Tuesday. 

Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit arson.

She admitted to pouring lighter fluid on the store as it was being looted on June 1, 2020, then attempting to light and restart a fire, according to a plea deal she reached with prosecutors. 

A 7-Eleven is seen damaged after being set on fire during riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

A 7-Eleven is seen damaged after being set on fire during riots and looting overnight on June 2, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Someone else later successfully started a fire that burned the 7-Eleven to the ground. 

NEBRASKA POLICE MAKE ARREST IN LAUREL FIRES THAT LEFT FOUR DEAD

Another suspect who helped Turner pour the lighter fluid and also started a fire in an aisle of the store, Justin Cannamore, was sentenced to three years in prison last year. 

Several weeks of protests and rioting erupted in St. Louis and around the United States in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of police on May, 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

  • St Louis protests fire
    Image 1 of 3

    A fire set in the middle of a street is pictured during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 1, 2020.  (Reuters/Lawrence Bryant)

  • Police line in St Louis
    Image 2 of 3

    A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 1, 2020.  (Reuters/Lawrence Bryant )

  • Police St Louis
    Image 3 of 3

    Protesters shut down highway exits and entries during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of  George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 4, 2020.  (Reuters/Lawrence Bryant)

Some protests turned into riots with four police officers being shot in St. Louis on the evening of June 1, 2020. They all had non-life-threatening injuries, police said at the time. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Stephan Cannon, 26, was found guilty last month of murdering retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was responding to a burglar alarm at a friend's pawn shop that was being looted in early June 2020 when he was shot and killed. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 