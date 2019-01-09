Chelsea Manning again tweets 'f--- the police' on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Convicted leaker Chelsea Manning showed her lack of support for law enforcement on Wednesday when she tweeted out a photo of a burning Thin Blue Line flag.

"f--- the police," Manning tweeted alongside the photo. "Thin Blue Line" flags are a variation of an American flag that features a thin blue line to represent law enforcement. It's also occasionally seen painted on roads between solid yellow painted lines.

FLASHBACK: 'F--- THE POLICE': CHELSEA MANNING SLAMS COPS ONE YEAR AGO TODAY

The 31-year-old doubled down on the now annual anti-police sentiment. On this day in 2018 — Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — she tweeted the exact same words.

Manning followed up her tweet with two others, one of which read: "yearly reminder we live in a domestic military occupation in every major city."

She then tweeted a link to an article about surveillance video seemingly capturing police officers breaking into Manning's home when she threatened suicide online.

Manning, a transgender woman and former Army soldier who acknowledged leaking more than 700,000 military and State Department documents to anti-secrecy site WikiLeaks in 2010, is often known to criticize law enforcement.

CHELSEA MANNING LOSES LONGSHOT BID IN MARYLAND DEMOCRATIC SENATE PRIMARY

Speaking at the Royal Institution in London in October, Manning described the U.S. as a "large, big prison."

“You think about the surveillance systems, the cameras, or the police presence, and you think about the fact that we have walls around our country, and that is very much the same thing that is inside a prison," Manning said, according to The Guardian. "I see a lot of similarities between the world out here and the world that was in there.”

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her arrest, she came out as transgender after her 2013 court-martial. She was later sentenced in August 2013 to 35 years in prison after she was found guilty of leaking the military and diplomatic documents.

Manning had her sentence commuted in 2017 by former President Barack Obama.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.