Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Charlottesville police negotiate with suspect in violent incident involving firearm, multiple shots fired

Charlottesville, VA officers responded to a scene where multiple shots were fired

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police are negotiating with a person who had fired several shots in Charlottesville, officials said Tuesday.

Police tweeted that officers are on the scene of what they called "an active violent incident involving a firearm" in the area of Emmet Street near the Red Roof Inn. Officials say people should expect a heavy police presence and avoid the area.

MOM WHO SURVIVED MAOIST CHINA RIPS VIRGINIA DEMOCRATS' 'IGNORANT' OPPOSITION TO TEACHING EVILS OF COMMUNISM

Charlottesville police are negotiating with the suspect of a violent incident involving a firearm where shots were fired.

Charlottesville police are negotiating with the suspect of a violent incident involving a firearm where shots were fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are negotiating with the person who has fired several shots in the area, Charlottesville Police spokesman Kyle Ervin said by telephone. He did not have details about whether anyone has been injured.

News outlets report that schools in the area are sheltering in place.