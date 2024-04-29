Charlotte shooting: 3 US Marshals killed, 5 officers injured serving warrant, suspect dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three U.S. Marshals were killed, and five officers were wounded after a suspect opened fire on them as a U.S. Marshals Task Force was serving a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, according to police.

During a Monday evening press briefing, authorities said the suspect officers were serving the warrant on was the one who initially opened fire. That suspect, police said, was found dead.

Police believe two shooters may have been involved. They said two people of interest were taken to the police station for further investigation. One person of interest is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. The other is a woman.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) initially reported that "numerous" officers were shot at the scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which is in the Shannon Park neighborhood.

A total of eight law enforcement officers were shot. Three U.S. Marshals were killed and another U.S. Marshal was injured. Four Charlotte police officers were injured, including one who sustained critical injuries.

The shooting began when the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon, police said. The U.S. Marshals Task Force was then "engaged by active gunfire from a subject," according to authorities.

All officers who were injured were transported to hospitals. At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene and urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"Avoid the area," the police department said. "Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities."

On Monday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that his office was aware of the shooting.

"I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help," Cooper wrote on X.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report.