3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday

Associated Press
Published
Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

  • Police talking to media after three police officers were shot in Louisiana
    Image 1 of 3

    Three Louisiana officers were wounded by gunfire in standoff with a shooting suspect. (KVUE)

  • A police officer giving an update on the shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    Officials gave an update on the three officers that were wounded in a shooting. (KVUE)

  • A police car at the scene in Kenner
    Image 3 of 3

    Police at the scene of the shooting in Kenner, Louisiana. (Kenner Police Department)

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.