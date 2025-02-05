CEO son of 'Silicon Valley pioneer' arrested in alleged San Francisco attack

A Silicon Valley CEO was arrested on several charges after police said a woman accused an investment firm mogul of attacking and raping her in downtown San Francisco.

According to booking records, ERAS Holdings CEO Andrei Karkar, 47, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of rape, and other charges including robbery, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, officers from the San Francisco Police Department were called to an area in the city's downtown for a report about a sexual assault that had just occurred.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers met with a woman at the scene who said that she had been forcibly raped and assaulted.

Police said the woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, police said they were able to identify Karkar as the suspect.

It was not immediately known how police identified Karkar as the suspect.

Karkar was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of rape by force or violence, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree robbery, and damaging a wireless communication device.

Officials added that the incident is being investigated by the SFPD Special Victims Unit and said while an arrest has been made, it remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.

Karkar's father, Edward Karkar, founded "Karkar Electronics" in 1959, which is a telecommunications company that developed, engineered, and manufactured a complete line of state-of-the-art voice and data communications, according to the company's website. He has also been hailed as a "Silicon Valley pioneer."

Andrei Karkar, a Georgetown University graduate, is active in various "think tanks and supports the arts, sciences, environment and philanthropy," according to his biography on the company website.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Fox News Digital reached out to Karkar's attorney.

