Immigration

ICE removes 'foreign fugitive' wanted in Mexico on rape charge

Raymundo Rojas Bacilio was previously deported from US five times

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the removal of a "foreign fugitive" who is wanted in Mexico on a rape charge. 

Raymundo Rojas Bacilio, a Mexican-born illegal immigrant, was also convicted of sexually abusing an 11-year-old child in America after he previously was deported five times, Fox News Digital reported in December, citing ICE. The agency revealed Tuesday that Rojas was sent back to Mexico on Jan. 25. 

"The removal of the criminal alien Raymundo Rojas Bacilio, a sexual predator, underscores the critical importance of our enforcement actions. His repeated illegal entries into the United States and his heinous criminal acts posed a significant threat to the safety and security of our communities," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement. 

"This removal demonstrates that we will relentlessly pursue and remove those who endanger the American public," McShane added. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SEXUALLY ABUSED CHILD IN THE US AFTER BEING REMOVED FROM THE COUNTRY FIVE TIMES 

Raymundo Rojas Bacilio

Raymundo Rojas Bacilio is seen in custody prior to his removal to Mexico on Jan. 25, 2025, according to ICE. (ICE)

ICE said Rojas was first arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol three times in May 2002 after trying to "unlawfully enter the U.S. at or near Douglas, Arizona." He voluntarily returned to Mexico each time.  

Then in January 2012, Rojas showed up again at the U.S.-Mexico border – this time in Nogales, Arizona, where he tried to apply for admission into the country with an Arizona driver’s license and U.S. birth certificate "which CBP determined to be fraudulent," according to ICE. 

Rojas was sent back to Mexico, yet he returned to Nogales five days later and for the second time, unsuccessfully tried to get into the U.S. with the fraudulent documents, immigration officials said. 

US MILITARY FLYING SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT FOR RECONNAISSANCE MISSIONS ALONG SOUTHERN BORDER WITH MEXICO 

ICE operations in NYC

Immigration authorities detain an individual in New York City on Jan. 28. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Mexican authorities then issued an arrest warrant for Rojas for rape in May 2013, according to ICE. 

"Rojas later unlawfully entered the U.S. on an unknown date and location without admission by an immigration official," the agency said. 

The New York Police Department eventually arrested Rojas on Aug. 28, 2023. He was convicted of forcible touching of the intimate parts of an 11-year-old victim by the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn on Sept. 20, 2024. The court sentenced him to 60 days of incarceration and six years’ probation and required him to register as a sex offender. 

NYC protest against Trump immigration policy

Protesters chant during a rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City on Jan. 29. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

New York ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations agents then arrested Rojas outside his residence in Queens on Dec. 17, 2024. 

Fox News’ Peter Pinedo contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.