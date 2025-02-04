ICE removes 'foreign fugitive' wanted in Mexico on rape charge

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the removal of a "foreign fugitive" who is wanted in Mexico on a rape charge.

Raymundo Rojas Bacilio, a Mexican-born illegal immigrant, was also convicted of sexually abusing an 11-year-old child in America after he previously was deported five times, Fox News Digital reported in December, citing ICE. The agency revealed Tuesday that Rojas was sent back to Mexico on Jan. 25.

"The removal of the criminal alien Raymundo Rojas Bacilio, a sexual predator, underscores the critical importance of our enforcement actions. His repeated illegal entries into the United States and his heinous criminal acts posed a significant threat to the safety and security of our communities," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement.

"This removal demonstrates that we will relentlessly pursue and remove those who endanger the American public," McShane added.

ICE said Rojas was first arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol three times in May 2002 after trying to "unlawfully enter the U.S. at or near Douglas, Arizona." He voluntarily returned to Mexico each time.

Then in January 2012, Rojas showed up again at the U.S.-Mexico border – this time in Nogales, Arizona, where he tried to apply for admission into the country with an Arizona driver’s license and U.S. birth certificate "which CBP determined to be fraudulent," according to ICE.

Rojas was sent back to Mexico, yet he returned to Nogales five days later and for the second time, unsuccessfully tried to get into the U.S. with the fraudulent documents, immigration officials said.

Mexican authorities then issued an arrest warrant for Rojas for rape in May 2013, according to ICE.

"Rojas later unlawfully entered the U.S. on an unknown date and location without admission by an immigration official," the agency said.

The New York Police Department eventually arrested Rojas on Aug. 28, 2023. He was convicted of forcible touching of the intimate parts of an 11-year-old victim by the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn on Sept. 20, 2024. The court sentenced him to 60 days of incarceration and six years’ probation and required him to register as a sex offender.

New York ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations agents then arrested Rojas outside his residence in Queens on Dec. 17, 2024.

Fox News’ Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.