Sharks
Caught on video: Shark jumps into boat off Maine coast

A 7-foot Mako shark jumped onto fishing boat off coast of Maine

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Huge Mako shark jumps on board of fishing boat off of the coast of Maine

Huge Mako shark jumps on board of fishing boat off of the coast of Maine

A mako shark leapt into the fishing vessel Lady Anne off Mid-Coast Maine, shocking those on board.

A large Mako shark shocked the crew of a fishing boat after it leaped onboard off the coast of Maine. The Mako shark was attempting to escape the fishing line when it landed on the boat.

    Video captures the moments when a 7-foot mako shark jumped out of the water and landed on a fishing boat off the coast of Maine.  (Kris Kingsbury/Sea Ventures Charters/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

    Mako shark jumps onto fishing boat off coast of Maine (Kris Kingsbury/Sea Ventures Charters/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

    A mako shark leapt into the fishing vessel Lady Anne off the coast of Maine on August 17, 2022.  (Kris Kingsbury/Sea Ventures Charters/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Crew and guests were on a shark fishing expedition with Sea Ventures Charters, when the 7-foot Mako shark was seen twisting acrobatically before landing onto the deck of the boat. The video shows the shark nearly landing on a person on the boat in the now viral video.

"A once-in-a-lifetime experience!" Sea Ventures Charters wrote in a Facebook post. "Thankfully, no one on board was injured!"

No one was injured, including the shark which was tagged, measured and released.

