California Uber driver attacked by female passenger and it's all caught on tape

An Uber driver, who is South Asian, said a female passenger assaulted him in San Francisco Sunday afternoon after she refused to wear a mask in the car, according to a report.

Shocking video shows the altercation between the woman and the driver, identified as 32-year-old Subhakar Khadka, who claims she was hurling racist slurs, coughed on him, threatened to shoot him and pepper sprayed him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW

"She pepper sprayed inside my car, from the passenger window that was open little bit, that was the only window open in my car," he said.

Khadka said he was driving to a local gas station so the woman could buy a mask, which is an Uber mandate when traveling with the ride share, when she overreacted and began the assault.

"I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don’t hit people, I am not raised that way, so they were not getting out of my car," said Khadka.

He said he was targeted because of his race and immigration status.

"If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them," he said. "The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realized I’m among one of them, so it’s easy for them to intimidate me."

San Francisco police are investigating.

Uber has banned the passenger; the company in an email to KPIX 5 said, "The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber."