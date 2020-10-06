Catholic college in Connecticut suspends 109 students for coronavirus violations

A Catholic university in Connecticut has suspended 109 students for violating campus coronavirus restrictions, according to reports.

Students at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield can be suspended for walking around campus without a coronavirus mask or for holding a large party in a dorm room, Fox 61 Hartford reports.

Sacred Heart has a "scent tent" on campus where students can stop and smell a large bouquet of roses to see if they might have COVID-19. (One of the symptoms of the disease is a loss of smell.)

Suspended students aren't allowed on campus. Suspensions can last a week, two weeks or a month.

The station reported Monday that suspended students still have access to remote learning.

Two students have been suspended for the rest of the semester after ringing up a second violation, according to Fox 61.

"It’s unfortunate that that many students had to be reprimanded, but I’m happy that when students are doing so, Sacred Heart is taking action against it," second-year student Sheila Moloney told the station.

The virus has sickened 237 Sacred Heart students this semester.

The scent tents are located at various locations on campus.

"And, if you can smell the roses, besides starting off the day with a nice fresh scent, that tells you that you have haven’t lost that sense of smell," Dean of Students Larry Wielk told the station.