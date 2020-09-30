University of Denver suspends 38 swimming and diving student athletes for violating COVID-19 restrictions after attending large, off-campus party

The University of Denver has suspended 38 members of its men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams after the students attended a large, off-campus party that violated COVID-19 restrictions, according to a letter from the university's chancellor and vice chancellor of athletics.

"We will continue to swiftly pursue disciplinary action if members of our community disregard the protocols and public health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the letter reads. "We can’t have anyone in our community believe they don’t need to abide by DU’s, the city’s or the state’s COVID-19 restrictions while the rest of the community is working so hard to have protocols in place intended to keep everyone safe and healthy."

The university noted that the students will be required to retest for COVID-19 and are under location restrictions until negative test results are received.

The students have also been referred to the Student Rights and Responsibilities (SRR) process, where they could face additional academic suspensions.

"There can be no large gatherings until COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our community," the letter added. "We must all limit informal social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. We must all wear our face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing. This is how we take care of ourselves and one another. #DUYourPart"

According to DU's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been at least 205 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the school since July 31, including 199 students and 6 staff members.

