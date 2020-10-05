Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden is battling the coronavirus.

Bowden, 90, told the Tallahassee Democrat he contracted COVID-19 but feels fine. He has been hospitalized at a Florida hospital for nearly two weeks with a leg infection following the removal of cancerous spots on his body, according to the newspaper.

After being released last week, Bowden was told by his doctor he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for [symptoms].”

Bowden said he was the only person in his home who tested positive for the virus, though his wife, daughter and grandson will be retested just in case.

Bowden turns 91 in a month. He coached the Florida State Seminoles team from 1976 to 2009, leading the school to two national championships and 12 ACC titles.

He finished his career with 377 wins, having had 12 of them vacated.

He previously was a head coach at West Virginia and South Georgia State before taking the Seminoles job.

Since the coach left the Seminoles, Florida State has had eight winning seasons and a national championship. But in the last two seasons, the team finished below .500.