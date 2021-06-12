Cash Gernon murder case: Darriynn Brown handed new charge after blood evidence was found, report says

The Texas man accused of kidnapping and killing 4-year-old Cash Gernon from his Dallas home in May was handed a new capital murder charge after investigators found the child’s blood on his clothing and sunglasses, a report says.

Darriynn Brown, 18, already faced kidnapping and theft charges after surveillance footage from the home where Gernon was staying on May 15 appears to show him taking the boy from his crib and carrying him away from the camera’s view before his death. A jogger found the child lying dead in a street later that morning.

"I remember looking at his poor body and I remember seeing ants on the bottom of his feet," neighbor Antwainese Square, who discovered the body, told "Fox & Friends First." "I can’t unsee what I saw."

CASH GERNON’S SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER FACES CAPITAL MURDER CHARGE

On the same day of the grisly discovery, investigators searched Brown’s home and collected a black Adidas hoodie, black tennis shoes and black sunglasses from his room – and lab results found that all the items were positive for Gernon’s blood, FOX4 Dallas reports, citing newly-released court documents.

Brown’s home was in the same neighborhood as the one owned by Monica Sherrod, where Gernon – she says – was staying with his twin after their father left them in her care, the station added, citing an affidavit.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Cash’s death was a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon" was used.

Brown remains jailed in Dallas on $1.6 million bail.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.