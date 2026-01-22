Casey Anthony claims US is racist and sexist, says White men have ‘never been marginalized’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Casey Anthony, often referred to as "America’s most hated mom," is again weighing in on national politics, this time accusing the United States of systemic racism and sexism and claiming that White men are falsely portrayed as victims of discrimination.

In a recent Substack post, Anthony argued that America has a "long-standing history of discriminating against anyone who is not a white man," citing slavery, voting rights, segregation, and civil rights legislation as evidence of what she described as entrenched inequality.

"Our country has a long-standing history of discriminating against anyone who is not a white man," she wrote in a Tuesday Substack post.

Anthony referenced the ratification of the 13th and 15th Amendments, the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the creation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, arguing that such measures were necessary to correct historical discrimination, not to punish White men.

"The entire purpose of DEI is to ‘hire without regard to race, religion, and national origin’ and to ‘take affirmative action’ to ensure equal treatment," Anthony wrote, adding that claims White men are being penalized are "laughable and disgusting."

She went on to criticize Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, accusing the state of attempting to roll back anti-discrimination policies and alleging that government leaders are prioritizing the protection of White men "at all costs."

Anthony claimed White men are the only demographic group in the U.S. that has "never been marginalized" or faced systemic barriers to employment, healthcare or civil rights.

In a reply to Anthony's post, Uthmeier's deputy chief of staff, Jeremy Redfern, wrote on X: "If only Caylee was alive to see @AGJamesUthmeier fight for a true merit-based system free from discrimination, but she was denied that opportunity."

In an opinion issued this week, Uthmeier concluded that Florida laws requiring race-based state action are unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.

The comments follow Anthony’s recent criticism of federal authorities over the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, in which she accused the Trump administration and Vice President JD Vance of shielding federal agents from accountability.

"There is no such thing as a federal law-enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration," Anthony wrote. "This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE."

Anthony, now 38, was acquitted in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. A jury found her guilty of lying to law enforcement but not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter or aggravated child abuse. Caylee’s death remains unsolved.

Anthony has increasingly used her Substack platform to comment on law enforcement, civil rights and political issues.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Anthony’s attorney for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.