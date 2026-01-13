Expand / Collapse search
Casey Anthony calls Minneapolis ICE shooting a crime, rips JD Vance for protecting ‘Gestapo’ agents

Anthony accused the Trump administration of shielding ICE agents from accountability in death of Renee Nicole Good

Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested Video

Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested

Fox News' Alexis McAdams provides the latest on the protests in Minneapolis and resulting arrests after an ICE-involved shooting left one woman dead Wednesday. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts weigh in.

The ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis has drawn national attention, and now a controversial public figure is weighing in.

Casey Anthony, often referred to as "America’s most hated mom," criticized federal authorities in a recent Substack post addressed to Vice President JD Vance, accusing the administration of shielding ICE agents from accountability in the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

"There is no such thing as a federal law-enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration," Anthony wrote. "This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE."

She called the shooting a crime that should be investigated "as all other officer-involved crimes" and demanded the release of investigative reports and any available body-camera video.

DEMS WHO PRAISED COP FOR KILLING J6 PROTESTER NOW CONDEMN ICE FOR SHOOTING MN AGITATOR

Casey Anthony in court

Casey Anthony called out Vice President JD Vance after the Minneapolis ICE shooting. (Getty Images)

Anthony accused federal officials of improperly keeping the case under federal review rather than allowing Minnesota authorities to take the lead. 

She also criticized the Department of Justice and accused the administration of misleading the public about the handling of the investigation.

"We are watching. We are holding our government officials accountable," Anthony wrote, arguing that federal law-enforcement agents should be held to the same standards as civilians. She referenced what she described as multiple recent shootings involving federal officers and questioned whether justice was being served for victims and their families.

JD VANCE, ICE FLIP SCRIPT ON SANCTUARY CITY LEADERS AS 'CHAOS' ERUPTS ACROSS MINNESOTA: 'THIS IS DANGEROUS'

A crashed car at the scene where an ICE agent shot Renee Good.

A crashed car at the scene where an ICE agent shot Renee Good. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The shooting occurred during a federal ICE enforcement operation in south Minneapolis, where an ICE agent fatally shot Good. Federal officials have maintained that the agent acted in self-defense after Good threatened officers during the operation with her vehicle, a characterization ICE says justified the use of deadly force.

State and local leaders, however, have raised questions about the incident and called for greater transparency, including the release of evidence and investigative materials.

Casey Anthony crying after she found out she's not guilty

Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011, in Orlando, Florida. (Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Anthony, now 38, was acquitted in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. A jury found her guilty of lying to law enforcement but not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter or aggravated child abuse. Caylee’s death remains unsolved.

Despite her acquittal, Anthony has remained a polarizing figure in American culture and has been the subject of multiple documentaries and television series in the years since the trial.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's office and Anthony's lawyer for comment. 

